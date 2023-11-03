Watch Now
Día de los Muertos traditions, Mexican culture celebrated at Garfield Park

Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 22:12:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Día de Muertos celebrations continued in Central Indiana Thursday, with a gathering at Garfield Park organized by Indy Parks & Recreation.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition held annually on November 1 and 2. The holiday is centered around remembering and honoring those who have died. Local artist Espeanza Alonzo says Día de los Muertos traditions reflect the importance of family in Mexican culture.

“A lot of people see death as a sad event. Which is sad, because you don’t get to see you’re loved ones anymore," said Alonzo. "But they’re always here, they’re always with you.”

During Thursday's celebration, guests wore traditional Mexican outfits, including face paint. They added pictures of deceased loved ones to a community ofrenda, or altar. The display is meant to great loved ones returning from the dead, so that they know their families have been thinking of them.

“We think about them all the time. But on this day in particular, it’s our celebration to the loved ones who have passed away," said Alonzo.

You can learn more about the role that food plays in Día de los Muertos traditionshere.

