Did your home get damaged by severe weather? Here’s what to know about filing an insurance claim

INDIANA — With all the widespread damage from severe weather many Hoosiers will be filing insurance claims. WRTV talked to a local professional about what you need to know before you start the process.

“Reach out to your agent first,” said Landon Beck, a local insurance agent with Beck Curry Insurance Group.

Beck told WRTV it’s important for Hoosiers to go out and assess the damage as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“Don’t go outside when it’s happening but after everything passes get outside, assess the damage, take pictures to reach out to your agent get a contractor out to help with damage clean up,” he explained.

Beck said that’s an important step that can help you save time and money.

“If we don’t prevent any further damage and we have another occurrence tomorrow, that’s going to be another claim you’re going to have another deductible out-of-pocket,” Beck said.

It’s a move Dick Gardner did right away after his home in Brownsburg saw extensive damage Wednesday night.

“The tree next door at a salon we own came crashing through our roof,” he told WRTV’s Naja Woods. “It’s still very frightful when it happens.”

The 13-year homeowner lives on Grant Street and owns salons right next door to his house.

Earlier this year he saw damage to businesses after another round of severe weather.

“I think the main thing is to stay calm and realize if we can build it once you can build it again.”

Beck also urged Hoosiers to check with their insurance company about their policy before severe weather hits.

After a big event like this storm, he says your insurance company likely will send an adjuster to determine the extent of the damage to determine next steps from there.