Diving into Diversity: Indy non-profit exposing more kids of color to aquatics

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Indianapolis is shining a light on the sport locally and the push to teach more kids how swim.

A local non-profit has been a part of the mission while also working to increase diversity in aquatics.

"We swam, we learned how to float and kick our feet,” said nine-year-old Michaela Weston, who’s learning to swim through the Sea Scope Inc. summer swim lessons.

She joined nearly a dozen other little girls in the class on at the Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club.

"A lot of the times we don't have access as African Americans to even a swimming pool in our local communities,” said Sea Scope Inc Founder & CEO Dr, Allyson Brown. "Sea Scope is a youth non-profit that aims is to increase diversity in aquatics, science and marine conversation."

Since lessons began at the non-profit in 2022, they've taught hundreds of kids to swim at local community centers.

Through Indiana Sports Corp Swim IN Safety Initiative, the non-profit will be able to teach nearly 180 more kids.

The goal of the initiative is to have 50,000 Hoosiers five and older trained in water safety by 2024.

“It allowed me to connect with other individuals that were interested in giving students a water safety lesson,” said Dr. Brown.

For the latest swim safety summer course, Dr. Brown collaborated with Latashia Key, PhD student at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign who’s developed a culturally responsive -sustaining, swim lesson and water safety program for Black youth.

“Swimming a lot of people don’t realize is the only actual sport that saves lives. The highest rate of drownings exists among African Americans,” explained Dr. Brown.

"You don't see kids like ours in the water. They don't typically learn how to swim. When they're out they are themselves, it's wonderful to see,” said Veronica Salazar, a mom who’s two boys now feel confident in the pool.

"I had anxiety for a little bit, so I was scared to go into the water but because of Sea Scope I learned how to swim,” said 14-year-old Brian Parker Jr.

Brown has made waves as the first woman and scuba diving training facility in Indiana.

She’s helped take kids to Florida and plans to send more overseas to Barbados and the Dominican Republic.

"We're training these students as scuba divers and junior scuba divers," she said.

The goal is to encourage kids of color and those in underserved communities to break barriers in and out of the water.

"We have students that are striving to be underwater welders now also public safety and rescue divers with the fire department,” explained Dr. Brown.

"Learning how to swim opened up so many new options for me. I'm interested in being a bio-medical engineer,” added Parker.

Sea Scope Inc. also focuses on sustainability and efforts to conserve the ocean planet.

To learn more or to participate in the program click here.