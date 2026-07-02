DNR accepting art and photo submissions for hard card licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Calling all artists! The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is accepting art and photo submissions to use for the hard-card licenses for hunting, fishing, and trapping.

A press release from DNR Wednesday said Hoosiers of all ages can enter up to two of their nature and wildlife-themed works of art for a chance to be featured on next year's cards. The cards will be available for purchase in early 2027.

Five entries will be chosen. All 2-D mediums — photography, painting, drawing, graphic design — are eligible. Art generated by artificial intelligence (AI) will not be accepted.

This year's categories include Deer, Wild Turkey, Fish, Wildlife (Other), and Indiana Landscapes.

Artists can submit their art to DFWcontests@dnr.IN.gov. The entry submission deadline is July 31, by 11:59 p.m. ET.

More information and contest guidelines can be found here.