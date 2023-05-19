Watch Now
DNR: Body of Monticello man found in Tippecanoe River

Indiana DNR
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 19, 2023
WHITE COUNTY — Indiana Convservation Officers are investigating after they recovered a body from the Tippecanoe River in Monticello on Thursday.

According to officers, they were called just before 6 p.m. by a resident on Bluewater Drive about a body in the river.

First responders and the White County Coroner recovered the body, who they identified as Justin T. Younkin, 42, of Monticello.

The cause of death is still pending autopsy results.

Officers ask that anyone with information on Younkin’s last whereabouts to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Just last week, the body of 37-year-old Tyler Dilley was pulled from the Tippecanoe River on May 12.

