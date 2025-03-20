Doctors warn of unwanted souvenirs after Spring Break travel as they feel the strain from illness

INDIANAPOLIS — As travelers gear up for spring break, health experts are issuing a timely warning: illness is rampant this time of year, and it’s a risk that follows you wherever you go.

Amy Hendricks, a family nurse practitioner at WellNow Urgent Care, reports that spring break significantly increases patient volume at urgent care facilities. "It doubles our volume," she said. "We see all kinds of colds, coughs, flus, and we're currently observing a high influx of flu and COVID cases."

The close quarters often encountered during spring travel—whether by plane, train, or car—heighten the risk of exposure to germs.

"When you travel, you are often in close proximity to others," Hendricks noted. "We use our hands with everything that we do. Think about if you're going shopping, you're pushing carts. You're on an elevator, you're touching buttons. Well, there's a million other people that have touched that as well. So if you're not washing those hands and then the next thing you know you're putting those hands on your face. We're spreading those germs. So keep those hands washed, use that hand sanitizer."

In addition to respiratory viruses, Hendricks warns that gastrointestinal (GI) viruses, such as norovirus, are prevalent and can lead to symptoms including nausea and diarrhea. If travelers feel sick, she advises visiting an urgent care center or opting for a virtual appointment, especially given extended wait times in primary care settings.

To minimize the risk of illness, Hendricks provides several tips for those preparing for their getaways.

"Make sure to get plenty of rest, make sure you're exercising routinely, eating healthy," she suggests.

Moreover, she reminds solo travelers to stay vigilant about their surroundings and to never leave food or drinks unattended.

The uptick in urgent care visits during spring break does not just stem from illnesses; it also includes increased incidences of injuries. Hendricks shared a notable case of a patient who suffered a stingray injury at the beach—a reminder of the unique challenges that come with traveling during the season.

As spring break approaches, experts emphasize the importance of personal hygiene practices, such as hand washing and the optional use of masks in crowded places.

"Always be proactive about your health while traveling," Hendricks warns. "It's better to be safe than sorry."

With the broader public resilience against illness still under scrutiny, taking precautions can make all the difference in enjoying travel without the worry of bringing home unwanted souvenirs of sickness.