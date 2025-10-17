Domestic violence awareness month sheds light on survivors, local resources

INDIANAPOLIS — Unfortunately, domestic violence impacts people every day. October brings awareness to domestic violence and the available resources.

"Domestic violence does not discriminate," said Director of the Indy Champions with the Indy Public Safety Foundation, Danyette Smith. "It can happen to someone who's 13 and it can happen to someone who's 68."

According to IMPD, around 20,000 calls related to domestic violence have been reported this year so far.

Smith recalls a domestic violence case from September that killed a 19-year-old.

"Even my children were connected to that beautiful young lady," said Smith.

"Lanya. She was a really genuine girl, she was sweet, loving, caring," said Dioja Motley.

20-year-old Dioja Motley is a survivor of domestic violence. She said leaving can be difficult.

"It takes time to really think about that process in order to get out of that," she said.

She encourages people to have a safety plan.

Indy Champions with the Indy Public Safety Foundation aims to provide wrap-around services for victims and survivors.

Director Danyette Smith said her office is seeing an increase in teenagers being impacted by domestic violence.

"If you're a teenager and you're still in school, you're able to reach out to a counselor or someone at your school, but then you're also able to reach out to your parent or your guardian, someone you trust. And if not, you can call us at Indy Champions," said Smith.

Adults can call Indy Champions 24/7.

Sgt. Nicole Flynn oversees IMPD's Intimate Partner Violence Unit.

Around 4,400 cases have been assigned to detectives so far this year.

"It's staggering the amount of cases that we're getting. The amount of people that are coming forward and reporting the domestic violence. We just really ask that our victims follow through when they make those reports," said Sgt. Flynn.

The root cause behind violence in relationships varies, but Sgt. Flynn said you don't have to live that way.

"The most impactful event that happened early was talking with a victim. I said, 'Why are you doing this? Why are you living this way?' She said, 'It's just the way it is. It's just the way it's going to be. My mom was a victim. Now, I'm a victim.' And her children were watching her be a victim, and it doesn't have to just be that anymore. We don't have to just accept the way that things are. There's so much help out there in the community. Victims don't have to walk this alone. There is peace on the other side," said Sgt. Flynn.

Smith says education and awareness are important.

"Just know the red flags when it comes to dating. Have someone that you can talk to that can give you an understanding of what healthy relationships look like, so we don't have another tragedy here in our city," said Smith.

On Saturday, October 18th, nearly every domestic violence agency in the city of Indianapolis will host an awareness event on Pendleton Pike.

"We want the community to remember that this is a huge issue in Indianapolis. We can look at nationwide statistics, but here in Indianapolis, last year, we lost nine victims to domestic violence. When we have something that's completely preventable, we have a crime that we could stop in its tracks, and not lose anyone ever again to domestic violence. We definitely want to make sure that we do everything we can to prevent those deaths," said Sgt. Flynn.

"Our city is seeing an increase in domestic violence here in our city streets, and we just want the community to know, the neighbors, businesses, to know that there is an issue that we all must be aware of, address and be educated on," said Smith.