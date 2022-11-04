Donations needed as toy drive deadlines approach

INDIANAPOLIS — As the holidays quickly approach, toy drives across central Indiana are ramping up.

WRTV has partnered with several agencies to make sure children have presents this Christmas.

Giving families a better Christmas melts the heart of Bill Boone, the Chairman of Servant's Heart of Indy.

"When you have a mom that breaks down because you give her something there's no way she could give her child there is no better feeling than that," Boone said.

The organization is getting ready to serve around 200 families this Christmas, but Boone says toys are desperately needed.

"There is going to be 500 to 600 kids that we will be giving, and we would like to give them at least two or three things," Boone said.

Boone says children up to 13 years old are signed up for the Santa Shop.

Registration has closed, but toys can be donated directly to the organization until December 14.

Boone says it's crucial that the community steps up with donations.

"We have people coming that have never come to a food pantry before because of cost of gas, the cost of electricity, their dollars just don't stretch," Boone said.

"I think with inflation and everything, we had people reach out to us in July because the demand is so big with that," McKenzie Crose said.

Crose is the president of Project Angel. It's a nonprofit based in Hendricks County, that also focuses on helping families for Christmas.

"Each child gets an outfit, shoes if they ask for that, a jacket and then three wish list toys," Crose said.

People in the area can apply for help until November 11. There are also trees across the county with angel wish lists.

"We have 20 locations," said Crose. "We all know that magical experience and these children they deserve that."

WRTV will provide toys to Grace Care Center, Project Angel, Servant's Heart of Indy, Urban Act Academy, Churches in Mission and Amp Harris’ Put A Smile On A Childs Face For Christmas Toy Giveaway.

Resources for local toy drives:

Grace Care Center

Criteria: Must live in the area they service, which includes all of Hamilton Co. and Northern Marion Co.

Call for details: 317-848-2722

Servant’s Heart Indy

Criteria: Must be current clients

Registration Ends: Mid-November

Call for details: 317-788-9433

Urban Act Academy

Criteria: Must be a student attending Urban Act Academy who uses the pantry.

Call for details: 317-226-4214 (Ask for Charisse)

Project Angel

Criteria: Proof of residency in Hendricks Co., Current 2022 paystub or proof of any income, Proof of custody or guardianship of children & Previous year tax form.

Registration Ends: Mid-November

Contact for details: 317-537-7802

Churches in Mission

Criteria: Residents of Morgan County

Registration Ends: Thanksgiving

Contact for details: 317-831-3987 (Mooresville) or 765-341-6652 (Martinsville)

Amp Harris’ ‘Put a Smile on a Child’s Face for Christmas Toy Giveaway’

Criteria: Must pre-register

Contact for details: ampharris@gmail.com

Christmas Angels 2022 | United Way Johnson County (uwjc.org) :

Criteria: Residents of Johnson County

Registration Ends: Nov. 9

Contact for details: 317-831-3987 (Mooresville) or 765-341-6652 (Martinsville)

22nd YMCA Holiday Toy Distribution

Criteria: Valid email address, Photo ID, birth certificates for children and proof of residence.

Pre-Registration Online at indyymca.org

Registration Ends: Must pre-register online at indymca.org by Nov. 29 or when full

Other Programs & Additional Resources