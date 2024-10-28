Downtown Indianapolis businesses anticipate big weekend as they welcome Swifties for Eras Tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Outside of Georgia Street Grind is a sign welcoming Swifties to town.

"This is is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Andrew Winely, the general manager.

WRTV

It also lays out Taylor Swift-inspired drinks.

"They’re spending a lot of money to come here so we want the entire experience to be something they can look back on," said Winley.

WRTV

In preparation for the weekend of Taylor Swift, they've made friendship bracelets, hired extra staff, brought in more products and are extending their hours.

"We are stocking up to five, six times what we normally do which is absolutely crazy and we’re expecting it all to be gone," said Winely.

WRTV

With more than 200,000 people expected in town, Visit Indy is expecting the economic impact to be a nine-figure number.

"We are used to Gen Con every year," said Winely. "We have lines out the door for four, five hours straight, that's the only thing I can think of to prepare for."

RELATED | Taylor Swift-themed events happening in Indianapolis during Eras Tour weekend

Taylor Swift weekend is the icing on the cake for what has been a big year for tourism in Indianapolis.

"We're up about 30% from last year and I think a lot of it has to do with what Indianapolis has brought to the city," said Chris Clay, the owner.

