Downtown Indy Alliance seeks public input on downtown with 2026 perception survey

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Downtown Indy Alliance launched the 2026 Downtown Perception Survey and wants to get your thoughts on the downtown experience.

“Whether they’re workers, whether they’re residents, whether they’re just visitors for one of our incredible events, we wanna hear from them about the safety, about the experience, about the programming and what they would like to see from downtown,” Taylor Schaffer, president of CEO of Downtown Indy Alliance, said.

2026 is the third year that the Downtown Perception Survey has been offered. Schaffer says the survey feedback will help shape the future of downtown.

“In partnership with Indiana Business Research Center, we’re really wanting to be able to track on an annual basis how those perceptions changed, how they evolved, and what people want, what people are seeing downtown,” Schaffer said.

Schaffer is especially interested in hearing from people who spend more time downtown; residents and workers in particular.

“It’s great to be able to see how worker perceptions are different than resident perceptions. It’s really important to be able to track how people are utilizing and interacting with our street-level services, from a safety perspective, from a cleanliness perspective,” she said.

News 8 spoke with first-time visitors and residents alike Wednesday, who shared their thoughts about downtown.

“I think the city is beautiful, the greenery. The city does a great job at keeping it clean, and the streets are nice. Everybody so far has been very friendly,” said Robin Whitley, a first-time visitor who, along with her husband, came from North Carolina to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever play.

“Love the walkability, all the things to do. There’s lots of events going on all the time. Great people, great places to hang out. Good food,” said resident Scott Riley, who has moved to attend college at Bulter University.

Whitely and Riley shared areas where they think the city can improve.

“I think any big city needs to change the way they handle homeless people,” Whitely said.

“I think we service the convention and the sports fans really, really well, but I think we could come down and have some more things for locals to come down and make this a spot for everybody,” Riley said.

Downtown Indy Alliance says you have until mid-August to complete the survey. The free survey takes less than five minutes to complete. Participants have the option to enter a drawing to win gift cards to downtown business.