Downtown Indy venues pushing to work with more minority-owned businesses

INDIANAPOLIS — Right now, it’s all about March Madness, but All-Star Weekend is still having a lasting impact for some local minority-owned businesses.

Major venues like the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and Gainbridge Fieldhouse showcased them that weekend and the support didn't stop there.

Taste of Innova Wings + Greens is a minority-owned business feeling the impact of this support first-hand.

WRTV Wings from Taste of Innova Wings + Greens

"It’s so vital, definitely as the world is changing and growing, we want to make sure that we continue to be representation,” said co-owner and founder Kara Hawkins.

The business is a family affair with Kara and her parents.

They serve international style wings, tenders, collard greens cooked in smoked turkey, and more.

They are now booming with four locations, including their original at the Amp 16 Tech, the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and a permanent spot on the fourth floor of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

WRTV Lucas Oil Stadium

"This will be our third season in Gainbridge, we started out in the Minority Guest Chef Program,” said Monique Hawkins, the other co-owner and mother of Kara.

The program, now known as the KeyBank Guest Chef Program, is in its third season and was started with the help of Daune Conwell, the Senior Director of Procurement & Supplier Diversity with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

Its goal was to diversify the food options inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse while providing opportunities to small local caterers and restaurants.

So far, the program has reached 36 local chefs and their businesses.

WRTV Chicken Tenders & Fries at Wings from Taste of Innova Wings + Greens

The push to support local Minority-owned businesses or “XBE’s” joins recent efforts by other Downtown Indy venues that also focused on showcasing the businesses especially during All-Star Weekend.

"We wanted to have more minority and woman-owned businesses to be exposed at such a large scale during this event and we wanted to expand our XBE partnership not only for food services such as contractors” said Jennifer Killebrew, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Manager for Capitol Improvement Board (CIB).

CIB owns and operates several local venues, including the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The organization featured more than a dozen food related XBE’s like Taste of Innova Wings + Greens at the Indiana Convention Center during All-Star Weekend.

XBE programs also took place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the benefits extending beyond that weekend.

WRTV Taste of Innova Wings + Greens in Gainbridge Fieldhouse

"Our goal was to have 24 businesses certified. We ended up succeeding that goal, and we have 29 certified via the state city and locally,” said Tracy Ellis-Ward, the Senior Vice President of Diversity Equity, and Inclusion for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "It's going to open up different opportunities for them throughout the state."

Both programs at Gainbridge and the CIB are looking to continue increasing and working with Minority-owned businesses at their venues.

To learn more about the programs inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Pacers Sports & Entertainment, click here.

To learn more about XBE programs offered through CIB, you can email Jennifer Killebrew at jennifer.killebrew@icclos.com or call 317-262-3495.