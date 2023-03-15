DPW has patched more than 95,000 potholes, how to properly report them to the city

INDIANAPOLIS — Complaints are rolling in about potholes across Indianapolis, keeping tire shops and road crews busy.

"To me, it doesn't seem that complicated, maybe there's more to it than I think, but it shouldn't be that difficult to fill some holes," Indianapolis resident Cole Thomas said.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) is busy patching potholes daily, but it's a team effort to point out the roads that need repairs.

"I’m swerving everywhere, and I’m afraid that I’m going to get pulled over because the police think I’m drunk, but I’m really just dodging the potholes," said Thomas.

Many Indianapolis residents can relate to his concerns.

"I’ve popped at least two tires this year already," Thomas said.

"We're still driving the same roads. I've already blown out three tires this year," Christopher Cooper, General Technician at All Star Tire & Auto Shop said, "We're getting anywhere from 2 to 5 cars a day."

Although the demand is not as high as it was this time last year, pothole maintenance is still a big driver at the shop.

"Coming in from bent wheels, blown out tires, cracked wheels," said Cooper.

"Our crews have filled over 95,607 potholes as of this morning," Public Information Officer for DPW Imani Keith said.

Keith said the best way to get quick results is to report them properly.

"We encourage residents to call the mayor’s action center at 317-327-4622. They can create a new request on the Request Indy App. Residents can also use the Indy Pothole Viewer to report a location they see a pothole," said Keith.

"As soon as they fix them, two more pop up. I mean, if they are going to keep patching, the patching is what is causing the problem," said Thomas.

DPW shares frequent updates about patching work that's being done around the city.

"When you get the cold mix asphalt, that's more of a temporary solution. We began using hot mix asphalt early this year. We began using it at the end of February. So, that's more of a permanent solution," said Keith.

Thomas lives near North Pennsylvania Street, one of the streets that received some patching Tuesday.

"If you look on 54th Street turn off of Meridian Street, there's two right in a row. They're probably at least a half of a foot deep," said Thomas.

Thomas said this is only a quick fix for a bigger problem at hand.

"They've just got to repave the whole street," said Thomas.

Keith asks residents to be patient with their crews as they work as fast as possible to repair as complaints continue to roll in.

So far, DPE has received about 7,000 pothole complaints this year.

WRTV Investigates looked into the City of Indianapolis' pothole reimbursement claims. These are the steps you must take to be reimbursed and things to keep in mind: