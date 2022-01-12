Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022: What to do, places to be, things to see in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — There are many ways to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, Jan. 17 with community involvement.
The third Monday in January honors the life of the late civil rights activist, who is perhaps most known for his leadership in nonviolent protest of racism in America.
Dr. King notably took the nonviolence approach when he led the 1965 Selma to Montogomery march, the 220-mile "March Against Fear" from Memphis, Tennessee to Jackson, Mississippi in 1966, and the Montgomery Bus Boycott that lasted 382 days in 1955.
Here in Indianapolis and across central Indiana, Hoosiers can use the federal holiday to learn from Dr. King's legacy, help those around them, and celebrate community.
Local colleges, organizations, museums, and cities are hosting panels, putting together volunteering opportunities, offering free admissions, and more. Here's a list of things to do and places to be to get involved.
Thursday, Jan. 13
- The Indiana Civil Rights Commission and the Indiana Black Expo, Inc. host their 31st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Indiana Holiday Celebration on Thursday starting at noon. Held at the Indiana State House, the celebration includes Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and other elected officials and an award ceremony to recognize five people across the state for their contributions.
- Starting Thursday evening, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and Downtown Indy will display a video tribute for Dr. King asking, "What are you doing for others?" on Monument Circle. The presentation will play every evening through Monday at 6:30, 8, and 10 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 16
- Visit Newfields for its "MLK Day: Speaking Love" from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day will include spoken word, live jazz music, storytelling, dance performances, and more. The event is free for all ages; however, reservations must be made in advance online.
- At 6 p.m. on Sunday, the Indiana Civil Rights Commission, Downtown Indy, and Innovative will host a Wreath-Placing Ceremony at the Indiana War Memorial Soldiers and Sailors Monument. Members of the Iota Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will carry the wreaths in an illuminating light show that the public is invited to attend.
Monday, Jan. 17
- Bloomington is hosting its 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration at the Buskirk-Chumley Theater. The free community celebration will include remarks by Deputy Mayor Don Griffin, event organizers, and more starting at 7 p.m.
- Donate to Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana to get into the Indianapolis Zoo for free.
- Visit The Kennedy King Memorial Initiative's permanent exhibit "Still We Reach" at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, located at 601 E. 17th St.
- Volunteer with Indy Parks to help clean one of the city's 212 parks. Perhaps a good place to start is at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.
- Volunteer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources for a day of service by maintaining trails, helping nature centers, sharing photography, and more. Some properties will have self-directed service opportunities, according to Indiana's DNR.
- The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will host seven different educational activities throughout the day on Monday for free. Events include stories of the civil rights movement by Portia Jackson, meeting artist Deonna Craig and witnessing the Griot Drum Ensemble perform. The museum requires families to make online reservations in advance.
- Watch some of Dr. King's most famous speeches and explore the ongoing struggle for civil rights and equity in America at the Indiana State Museum. Admission is free on Monday with several different learning and event options, such as viewing copies of the Emancipation Proclamation and the 13th Amendment.
- Visit the Eiteljorg Museum for free.
- Visit White River State Park, where parking will be free from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Indiana Historical Society hosts several free events and activities starting at 10 a.m. Visitors can learn more about Dr. King's legacy, listen to storytelling with local group GANGGANG, hear from Indiana Rep. Katie Hall, and watch musical performances. In addition, IHS asks visitors to bring new packages of children's underwear and socks to donate to Charity Cares Early Academy.
- Virtually attend the Madame Walker Legacy Center's 40th Annual Day of Celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Cathy Hughe, founder of Urban One, will be this year's speaker. The event is free and starts at noon.
- Volunteer at Cyntheanne Park Community Garden and the AgriPark in Fishers from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., sanding and painting picnic tables and spreading crushed limestone.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Attend a keynote lecture at Purdue University in West Lafayette by David K. Wilson, the president of Morgan State University in Maryland. It starts at 6 p.m. in Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse. Attendance is free and open to in-person viewing and online.
