Drawing up success: Indianapolis girl sketches her path to entrepreneurship

INDIANAPOLIS — Every parent wants their children to dream big, but turning those dreams into reality can sometimes be challenging. For 7-year-old Casey McKinley, however, determination and support from her family has made all the difference.

Casey McKinley, an aspiring artist, is already making a mark. With a palette of colored pencils and oil pastels, she transforms blank pages into vibrant masterpieces. “Art is my favorite thing to do,” she said, proudly showcasing her latest creation: a detailed drawing of a forest complete with a rainbow.

Her father, Ta’Sean McKinley, emphasizes the importance of positivity and encouragement in nurturing his children's dreams. "Just try to find something that can inspire instead of tear down," he said, illustrating his commitment to instilling confidence in his kids from a young age.

"They [kids] get influenced so much by school, other kids.,” Ta’Sean noted. “What better influence than to come from their parent? You can influence your kids to the positive just as much as the world can influence them to the positive or the negative."

Ta’Sean has taken an active role in helping Casey turn her artistic aspirations into reality. Recently, the family hosted an art show that drew over 70 attendees. Casey's pieces, including titles like "Rainy Day," "God's Promise," and "Solid Rock," sold out within minutes. “I just know that that’s a lot of money,” she said, beaming with pride.

The art show was more than just a venue for Casey’s creations; it was a lesson in entrepreneurship. The McKinley family has engaged in discussions about business ownership that go beyond the conventional “What do you want to be?” to “What type of business do you want to own?”

It was about her seeing that people believe in her, Ta’Sean said. “I want her to understand that people will show up for her, support her, and believe in her dreams.”

To equip Casey with the skills she needs for her future, Ta’Sean has introduced concepts like profit margins, material costs, and the overall investment involved in running a business. His goal is simple: to create a nurturing environment that can positively impact his children’s futures.

"If you don't know that you can do something or even that push for somebody to tell you hey you can be greater, you can be bigger, you can go further. If no one exposes you to that then you just don't know," he reflected.

As for Casey’s love of art, she sees it as a lasting form of expression. “It can stay alive for a long time,” she said, hinting at a passion that will only continue to grow.

The McKinley family plans to make the art show an annual event, with each sibling playing a role in its organization. Casey is already hard at work creating new pieces for next year’s show, and the excitement is palpable.

Stay tuned for updates on the next McKinley art show, where dreams will continue to take flight through creativity and support.