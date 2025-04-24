Driving innovation and tackling veteran debt relief across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Verizon, Team Penske, and the Indianapolis Colts pledged to commit $6 million to erase medical debt for some Hoosier veterans over the next two years in an announcement Wednesday morning.

“Giving back to them, especially in this time of need, when they didn’t ask for health issues, they just have them, is the right thing to do,” said Andy Brady, President of Verizon's Great Lakes Market.

According to a news release, this effort is part of a broader $22 million debt relief program across Great Lakes over the next two years. In 2024, Verizon successfully relieved more than $4 million in debt for over 4,800 veterans.

"At Verizon, we believe in honoring our veterans not just with words, but with action. Relieving up to $6 million in veteran debt in Indianapolis is a testament to our dedication to providing meaningful support to those who have given so much for our country," said Brady in the press release.

Those receiving this debt relief will be contacted by ForgiveCo., a company that identifies and handles the clearing of debt for veterans in need. There is no enrollment process for eligibility.

Officials from Verizon say the company currently employs more than 8,000 veterans nationwide and is nationally recognized as a Military Friendly company for seven years in a row.

Additionally, Verizon has made a significant technological infrastructure at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This investment includes:



Comprehensive upgrade to the Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

Modernization of all wireless capabilities with new 4G equipment and addition of 5G coverage across 71 zones throughout the facility.

Enhanced high-capacity antennas to support the massive data demands during race events.

Improved connectivity at main gate areas to streamline ticketing and enhance the fan entry experience.

The company said these technological advancements ensure that fans, teams and media can stay connected throughout the race events while enabling innovative new racing applications and improved spectator experiences.

