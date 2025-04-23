Local efforts pledge millions to support Hoosier veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — Two events Wednesday pledged to help Hoosier veterans. One will put being put money toward veteran debt relief, and the changes Senator Jim Banks wants to make to the Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indy.

An announcement Wednesday morning at IMS included a pledge from Verizon, Team Penske, and the Indianapolis Colts to commit $6 million to erase medical debt for some Hoosier vets over the next two years.

“Giving back to them, especially in this time of need, when they didn’t ask for health issues, they just have them, is the right thing to do,” said Andy Brady, President of Verizon's Great Lakes Market.

Later in the day, Republican Senator Jim Banks was in Indy to talk about major upgrades to the Roudebush VA Medical Center.

“As the only Hoosier that serves in Washington, DC, on the Veterans Committee in the House or the Senate, that's what I'm fighting for to make sure that those plans move forward and that the $2 billion replacement hospital for our veterans happens,” explained Sen. Banks.

However, some vets WRTV talked to were hesitant.

They still expressed concerns about the move, especially after the Trump Administration proposed cuts to thousands of jobs at the Department of Veterans Affairs — a move supported by Senator Banks.

We can’t help but be concerned that large of cut will affect services to veterans. These are services we fought hard to gain,” said Daniel Cunningham, a Vietnam veteran who has hearing issues after his time in service.

Senator Banks made a point to reassure vets like Cunningham about the upgrades and the proposed cuts.

“I just met with a lot of veterans at the Roudebush Center who love this hospital, that care hasn’t stalled at all in fact, I expect the VA to be more efficient,” Sen. Banks explained.

“That’s what President Trump, that’s what Secretary Collins, that’s what I care about making sure that we cut waste and bureaucracy in the Department of Veterans Affairs so that money can go to support our veterans instead.”

Veterans WRTV talked to told us they want less talk and more action.

“I deserve for my tax dollars to be paying my senators to actually fight for me and fight for what is right for the bulk of our population,” said Blythe Potter, who was in the Army Reserves and also served in Iraq I from 2005 to 2006.

Senator Banks said the goal is to have the new and improved VA hospital completed in the next 10 years.

As far as debt relief goes, Hoosier veterans will be selected at random. If you are picked, you'll receive a letter from Forgive Co.