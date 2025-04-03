Duke Energy restores power to thousands after severe Indiana storm

PLAINFIELD — Duke Energy has restored power to over 74,000 customers in Indiana as of this morning after severe storms yesterday caused more than 85,000 outages.

Approximately 10,500 customers remain without power, and crews are working to reconnect services.

Wind gusts of 65 to 80 miles per hour caused significant damage, including broken poles and downed trees on power lines. The utility company said flooding has further complicated repair efforts. Extended outages are anticipated, particularly in the hardest-hit areas of southern Indiana.

“We are bringing in additional crews to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration,” said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. “Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers’ patience while we respond.”

Reporting and Safety Tips

Customers can report outages via:

Texting "OUT" to 57801.

Using the Duke Energy mobile app.

Visiting duke-energy.com/outages.

Calling 800.POWERON (800.343.3525).

Following storms, Duke Energy stresses safety. Stay away from downed lines, avoid driving near them, and do not touch electrical equipment with wet hands. Homes that have flooded must be inspected by a licensed electrician before power can be restored.

For further safety information, visit Duke Energy’s safety page.