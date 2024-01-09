Earn NBA All-Star tickets and more just by visiting Indiana businesses and landmarks

INDIANAPOLIS — NBA All-Star weekend is expected to bring people and revenue to Indianapolis and beyond.

But an app is hoping to add to the impact by allowing fans, both local and traveling, the opportunity to earn rewards by visiting Indiana small businesses and landmarks.

125 thousand fans and $320 million in economic revenue is anticipated for the city of Indianapolis for next month's NBA All Star weekend.

"When you think about the opportunity that we have to provide economic impact supporting our local businesses and particularly our Indiana own small businesses in the state that's the principal driver for something like this," Danny Lopez with Pacers Sports & Entertainment said.

Which is what the "NBA Events" app is hoping to help accomplish.

"It's just such a great opportunity to get out of towners to check out all that Indy has to offer," Brooke Tuggle with Tuggles Gifts and Goods said.

Tuggles shop is one of about 300 different businesses and Indiana landmarks across the state to partner with the app.

It's all part of the 2023 NBA All-Star Rewards Program.

"As a small businesses we always look forward to that. Any little bit helps us," Kim Pauszek with Francis and Fern said.

Only Indiana shop, businesses, and organizations are allowed to participate.

"It helps us, it helps our bottom line, but it's also a lot of fun to see the people that come in," Kim White with Circle City Souvenirs said.

The app incentives NBA fans to frequent the local places by using a point system. Users can redeem points for rewards.

"The reality is that these type of events, we measure the success of these type of events as much by what happen off the court as on it," Lopez said.

The app uses geo-fencing to track the participating locations. When you visit a place you can scratch off the image to see your reward.

The rewards range from points to discounts at the businesses.

"There's so many cool things and I think it's really cool to be a part of all of it," Tuggle said.

The prizes range from memorabilia to tickets to All-Star weekend events.

You can start earning now.

So far two people have earned a pair of tickets to the All-Star game.

More information on the app can be found, here.

NBA All-Star weekend events kick off February 16th.