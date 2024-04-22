Earth Day Clean-up event aims to Revitalize Indy Neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS— The Aspire Higher Foundation is working to ensure the future success of some of Indy’s neighborhoods.

On Monday, The Aspire Higher Foundation hosed its annual Earth Day volunteer event that aims to clean up the Northwest Landing neighborhood.

WRTV

“It beautifies the neighborhood,” shared volunteer Rosemary Turpentine. “I think it builds the morale in the neighborhoods for the community to say, hey, let's make this a better place to live.“

Over 100 volunteers were expected for the day of service and some didn’t have to come from far to lend a helping hand.

wrtv Harriet Harper looks to help her neighborhood by picking up weeds

Harriet Harper has lived in Indianapolis her entire life.

She woke up in her home and noticed a handful of volunteers going to work around her neighborhood.

She took it upon herself to join them.

“The least I can do is to come out and try to help, do what little I can do,” Harper said.

Harper and other volunteers hope their effort can eliminate the further development in the neighborhood that could force some residents out.

“We’ve been here for decades and to move us out, and then build homes that are not affordable to live in, that's not good at all,” explained Harper.

wrtv Volunteers cut wood during Earth Day Clean-Up event

Hadiah Amit is The Aspire House’s Near Northwest Community builder.

“You have developers and people that like to just flip houses and turn them into rental properties,” shared Amit. “They build properties that are way overpriced for the neighborhood for the people that have been living here for a long period of time. Unfortunately, because the property taxes and all those things go up, it makes it tougher for the people that do live here to be able to sustain and live in place.”

The Aspire House is hoping their efforts can inspire the rest of Indy’s neighborhoods to step up and revitalize homes and gardens.

“I would just love to see more of the city, more of its leadership just come see what we're doing,” pleaded Amit. “Recognize the hearts that are here, and help us because again, it's not happening everywhere. It's happening in areas where you know, people are, I wouldn't say less fortunate, but we need more of that backing.”