East side intersection to close for water main relocation in preparation for IndyGo's Blue Line

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group will fully close the intersection of East Washington Street and State Avenue starting Monday afternoon for approximately eight days to relocate a water main, according to the company.

The work is necessary in preparation for IndyGo’s Blue Line project, according to Citizens.

During the closure, detour signs will guide traffic through various eastside thoroughfares. Citizens Energy Group advises commercial trucks and large vehicles to follow the signed detours to avoid clearance issues.

Additionally, the company anticipates further utility line relocations on Washington Street as construction for the Blue Line progresses.

The new bus line will provide rapid transit along Washington Street, stretching from Cumberland to the Indianapolis International Airport, ultimately replacing the existing Route 8.

MORE | IndyGo breaks ground for Blue Line