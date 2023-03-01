Eli Lilly to slash insulin prices, expand cost cap

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly has announced plans to cut the price for insulin products later this year and immediately expand a spending cap for insured patients.

The company announced the plans Wednesday, and plan to hold a press conference later this morning to expand on the decision.

Lilly will have a price reduction of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and will expand its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

According to a release, the move was put in place to help people living with diabetes that often face annual costs of more than $1,000 for the life-saving insulin they need.

People with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin every day to survive. More than 8 million Americans use insulin, according to the American Diabetes Association.

That cap applies to people with commercial coverage. Lilly said people without insurance can find savings cards to receive insulin for the same amount at its InsulinAffordability.com website.

The federal government in January started applying that cap to patients with coverage through its Medicare program for people aged 65 and older.