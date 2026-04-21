Embrace Small Business encourages visitors to shop and dine in downtown Noblesville during construction

NOBLESVILLE — The City of Noblesville doesn't want downtown construction to discourage visitors from shopping and dining. That's why it has launched a new program on Tuesday to encourage visitors to embrace downtown, and give local businesses effected by the construction a little boost.

Visitors can pick up an Embrace Small Business Stamp Card from any participating business. Participants earn stamps by making purchases at participating businesses. After getting five stamps, cards can be turned for a chance to win $250 in gift cards to downtown businesses.

10 winners will be drawn each month in April, May and June. There is no limit on how many times a person can enter.

"We understand the challenges that come with construction and how that impacts our downtown businesses,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen in a press release. “We are committed to helping business owners while we make the improvements that are part of the Embrace Downtown project to promote a vibrant, healthy downtown economy.”

More details about the stamp card program and participating businesses can be found here.

Overall downtown construction is expected to be completed by November 2026.

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