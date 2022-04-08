Emergency violations now in compliance at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Progress is being made at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments on the north side.

The once problematic apartment complex has faced hundreds of housing code violations and a lawsuit.

New management took over in March.

Residents said they're finally seeing a positive change at the complex thanks to new management and they have seen crews working hard to fix emergency repairs.

"A lot of great changes," resident Daniela Mendez said. "They have been fixing up the apartments. I've seen some units that they are repairing new units, the carpet floors and everything."

"They're putting in new toilets and sinks the whole nine yards," resident Stephanie Hunt said.

Mendez and Hunt say within 30 days of new property owners, they've received major safety upgrades.

"A lot," Hunt said. "They've fixed the fence, they've trimmed the trees down, fixed around the lake, and they fixed the road."

Fences wrap around unsafe burned buildings. The attorney representing new management says they are ready to start demolition on a unit that burned in December and charred clubhouse, but are waiting on approved permits from the city.

The city says it will expedite demolition permits after receiving more information from the management group. The property group's representing attorney said the city is looking for future plans of proposed demo sites.

Plumbing and maintenance crews are on-site fixing hot water heaters, leaks and more.

This work is paying off. The Marion County Health Department said as of Friday, all emergency violations at Lakeside Pointe have been brought into compliance and are no longer pending in court.

"I feel great. I feel safer now," Mendez said.

WRTV asked residents how they felt before the changes began.

"Everything was just chaos," said Mendez.

Now, residents are hopeful this once-troubled complex is making a change for the better.

"It's good. A lot of my friends are wanting to move in here now since it's getting better," said Hunt.

There are still non-emergency violation cases, but the health department says it continues to see progress.