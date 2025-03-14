Empowering Marion County youth: YES Indy helps young people build brighter futures

MARION COUNTY— In Indianapolis, many young people face barriers to education and employment, leaving them disconnected from opportunities that could change their lives.

EmployIndy’s Youth Employment System (YES Indy) is stepping up to bridge this gap, providing resources, job training and support to Opportunity Youth who are ages 16 to 24 not in school or working.

For individuals like Daijia Bible, YES Indy has been life-changing.

“Before I even got in the program, I was a domestic violence victim and it got to a point where I had kids and wanted to get out," said Bible. "I wanted something better and with the help of YES Indy, I was able to gain control of my future."

YES Indy works through a network of Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) across Marion County, including Martindale-Brightwood CDC, Edna Martin Christian Center, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis and more.

These organizations provide job readiness programs, educational assistance, high school equivalency (HSE) and college enrollment support, and advanced training in fields like manufacturing, construction, and healthcare.

Each year, it enrolls an average of 400 youth, with over 250 of them securing employment placements or completing advanced training programs. Since 2003, the program has served nearly 9,000 young people in Marion County, helping them build a foundation for success.

Bible now works for YouthBuild Indy and emphasized the impact it had on her career.

“Before I got to the career I’m in now, I didn’t know what I wanted to do," said Bible. "It helped me advance in my career and put me where I wanted to be.”

She earned her NCCER certification in construction and is now working toward her goal of becoming a contractor.

The success of YES Indy extends beyond career development—it fosters a sense of community and support.

“My life changed for the better and seeing my kids grow up, being able to be with me is just a blessing,” Bible said. “Years ago, I didn’t know where I was going to be and I could've been dead."

She says now she gets to spend holidays with her kids and be a role model for them.

"This is all about helping youth and young adults get on a right path and getting on a career pathway," said Charlie Harris Jr., Director of Opportunity Youth for EmployIndy. "We want to help them to provide for their families and grow as individuals."

Harris Jr. says the mission is to continue to advocate and support youth in our community.

"We need to continue to support and advocate for our youth," said Harris Jr. "Referring our youth to these organizations helps with recidivism and violence."

