Indy Parks opens 400 summer positions, in need of lifeguards

INDIANAPOLIS — While it may not feel like summer outside, the City of Indianapolis and Indy Parks are urging people to apply for jobs.

“Indy Parks has so many opportunities available to our young people looking to spend their summers in the sun,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

City leaders say there are roughly 400 summer jobs available at parks across the city. Open positions include lifeguards, pool managers, camp counselors, food program positions, cashiers, park inspectors, and more.

“I don’t know what’s happening, I don’t know why kids don’t want to get out to these pools, help us out and guard and keep kids safe. We are definitely seeing it, and it's impacting us as an organization,” Indy Parks Senior Manager of Aquatics Jordan Elder said.

Elder is urging people to apply to be a lifeguard, as he says the city is feeling the impacts of the ongoing lifeguard shortage.

“Summer jobs at Indy Parks offer young people a chance to gain valuable work experience while making a real difference in our community,” said City-County Council Parks Committee Chair Crista Carlino.

The city says lifeguards start at $15 an hour, pool managers start at $16.50, and camp counselors start at $14 per hour.

They add that a $500 sign-on bonus is available for eligible positions until April 4. A $250 sign-on bonus will be available after April 4.

The city tells WRTV that both bonuses are subject to eligibility. Residents aged 16 and up are encouraged to apply.

The city says applications and more information can be found at parks.indy.gov/summerjobs.

Indy Parks says it will host the following job fairs for all seasonal positions in the coming weeks to connect residents with available summer jobs.

