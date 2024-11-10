Event supports families still waiting for answers about unsolved homicides

INDIANAPOLIS — As of June, IMPD said they still had more than 1,000 unsolved homicide cases since the department started.

Often, the unknown can take a toll on the victims’ loved ones. On Saturday, an event supported those families still waiting for justice.

“We are gathering families who have experienced unsolved crimes, mainly homicides,” said Claressa Patton, who was the Keynote speaker for the Families Against Unsolved Cases event.

WRTV

The annual event was held at New Revelation Christian Church and hosted by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

“In 2005, my husband Jerome Patton was a homicide victim on 37th and Kenwood and to this day, it has not been solved yet,” Patton said.

She lost both her husband and brother less than two months apart.

WRTV

Now, 18 years later, she’s helping others through the same pain as a victim advocate with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the founder of Healing In Pieces.

“For me personally, it helps to know that there are other families waiting for a phone call, waiting for an answer but while you’re waiting, you have those who say 'Let me hold your hand,'” she told WRTV. “We want to talk to them about the process, we want to talk to them about the emotional piece.”

It was the focus of Saturday’s annual event, which included resources for families, such as a chaplain and attorneys, and opportunities to talk with IMPD detectives.

WRTV

“This type of event is an opportunity for people to have a safe space, a space of support, community, and love,” said Dr. Quiona Russell, the president of the sorority’s Indianapolis Alumnae Chapter.

“The loss makes you feel like you’re alone, it makes you feel like no one cares but when you come around other individuals you get support, but you also get resources,” added Dr. Melissa Lewis, who lost her cousin five years ago.

Events like this are something they hope will help bring families closure even if their case remains unsolved.

WRTV

“We know that it’s frustrating,” Patton said. “I want to encourage families not to be discouraged as you go through the journey of the unknown just know that there is help for you in the community."

Patton said the victim advocate program helps hundreds of Indianapolis families each year in the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

As of this summer, IMPD reported a 72.5% homicide clearance rate, that's up from last year.

They've now revamped their homicide unit, which plans to use advanced AI technology to help solve some cases.