Expert tips on how to protect homes from frozen pipes this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — As temperatures stay low, hopefully, you’re keeping your home and pipes protected.

“I was one of those poor souls who had to deal with a lot of damage in their home,” Nicole Rosentreter, VP at Mister Quick, told WRTV.

Rosentreter says she knows all too well the dangers of frozen pipes.

“I knew about it when I heard water,” Rosentreter said.

WRTV

Experts say this happens when pipes freeze and start to thaw out.

“Routine maintenance is really the key to making sure things keep running well, that way you don’t have any headaches coming up,” Taylor Alfs, HVAC Tech for Mister Quik, said.

Alfs showed what you can do to make sure your home is prepared… starting with your HVAC system.

“Think of it like a moving series of gears all making one big machine, so if any of those gears goes wrong it could create a bigger issue,” Alfs said.

RELATED | Preparing your home ahead of the winter weather

Alfs showed WRTV how to check your furnace and make sure that your filter is clean.

“Let’s check the flames, make sure it's burning the way it is supposed to,” Alfs said.

Mister Quik suggests lowering your home's thermostat by a few degrees to take some pressure off the furnace.

“If you lose your furnace, you might end up freezing your pipes inside your house because your temperature drops below freezing,” Alfs said.

WRTV

Mister Quik says to prevent pipes from freezing, open the cabinets under the sink on exterior walls to allow warm air to flow through. And let faucets run at a slow drip.

“Just because it’s out of sight doesn’t mean it should be out of mind,” Alfs said.

