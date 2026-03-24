INDIANAPOLIS — Many gas stations in Indianapolis reached over $4 as of Tuesday.

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Experts say higher gas prices could impact both wallets and stress levels

Some people say higher gas prices are draining their wallets, but it's an expense they have to pay.

"You have to get this because it's a necessity, so it forces people to cut back in other areas they may not want to,” said Wade Stallings, an Indianapolis resident.

“I mean, I have to go to work, so I can’t not pay for gas or anything like that,” said Jake Steele, an Indianapolis resident.

Rising gas prices could do more than stretch people's budgets; they may be impacting consumers in ways they do not immediately recognize.

WRTV photo/David Franklin Gas prices are rising around Central Indiana on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Koray Cosguner is an associate marketing professor at Indiana University. He says financial uncertainty from gas prices may impact people's stress levels more than other items do because people rely on gas to get around.

“There's nothing you can do about it. You cannot switch to a cheaper brand of gas, and you cannot stop driving to work,” said Cosguner.

As you drive, the price of gas is everywhere in glowing, bright numbers. As you fill up, you can almost feel the money draining from your wallet into your gas tank.

Cosguner says it is those constant reminders that can cause anxiety.

"You remember what you paid before. Two weeks ago or three weeks ago, you were paying, let's say, $45 to fill your tank. Now, you are paying $60. That hurts even more,” said Cosguner.

To compare gas prices near you, click here.