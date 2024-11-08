Experts: 'Walking Pneumonia' cases on the rise, especially in kids

INDIANAPOLIS — The colder weather is coming, which usually means an uptick in viral infections, but officials said they've already been seeing pneumonia cases for months.

“We actually started to see the uptick over the summertime,” said Dr. Samina Bhumbra, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Riley Children’s Health.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

It’s a trend health officials have seen locally and nationwide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said bacterial pneumonia cases are rising nationwide, particularly in children.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

In October, they reported a 1% to over 7% rise in 2 to 4-year-olds and from about 3% to over 7% in older children between 5 and 17-years-old.

Last month in Indianapolis, IU Health Urgent Care locations reported a 200% increase in cases from September.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

“This season, we've been seeing what we call walking pneumonia. It's caused by a bacteria known as mycoplasma pneumonia,” Dr. Bhumbra explained.

Experts said the infection usually starts with a cough, fever, or sore throat.

It can lead to “Walking Pneumonia” which is typically less severe but can be easier to spread.

“We want to protect our families from all the germs in the wintertime,” said Kevin Stark.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

Stark came with his wife and two toddlers to take advantage of the free flu shot clinic on Thursday put on by Riley Children’s Health at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

“It’s nice, especially a perfect location for it to be at the Children’s Museum where families all go to and everybody can get it done together at the same time,” added Sarah Stark.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

Officials said staying up to date and annual vaccines like the flu shot can help prevent lung infections like pneumonia.

“Whenever you come down with the viral illness, especially like the flu or COVID, that just makes your body more susceptible to other infections, especially bacterial pneumonia,” Dr. Bhumbra told WRTV.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

It’s important as we head into the colder months and holiday gatherings.

“We have two little ones and we also have a family of elderly people. Especially with the holidays approaching, we want to make sure we best protect ourselves and best protect them,” added Sarah.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

Riley Children’s Health said they haven't seen as many flu cases so far yet this season, which they have linked to the warmer weather.

However, they have seen a rise in some respiratory viruses, including walking pneumonia cases.

WRTV Vaccine Clinic

Experts recommend getting vaccines now so you can build up your immunity before the holidays.

They also suggest washing your hands and of course, staying home if you’re not feeling well.

The Children’s Museum will be holding another free flu vaccine clinic with Riley Children’s Health on Dec 5 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Anyone six months or older can get the shot and they’re even providing high-dose vaccines to Hoosiers 65 and older.