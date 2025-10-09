INDIANAPOLIS — Plants need water to live, but that's not something we have seen much lately.

Since we are in a drought, a lot of your fall lawn care will involve watering.

"People are reacting to drooping leaves, or wilted leaves, or leaves with brown on the edges," explained Mike Volz.

Fall lawn care you can do now during drought

Volz has been working with trees for twenty years. The Davey Tree Expert Company has received numerous calls from homeowners concerned about their trees showing signs of drought.

Leaves changing color and falling off are both normal. However, "Limbs that are turning color early or the entire tree is starting to turn color, it's a cause for concern," said Volz. "When you're starting to see severe defoliation, it's almost too late at that point."

If the leaves fall off or the leaves change color before all the trees around it, that may be a sign that your tree needs help.

What can you do for a tree in trouble?

"Stick to a pretty strict schedule of watering regularly," Volz instructed. "That may look like two to three times a week. It may look like every day is it was just planted."

Should you plant a new tree during a drought?

"Spring and fall are generally considered to be great times to plant," Volz shared. "You can typically expect regular rainfall at those two times. I wouldn't plant a tree right now. I would wait for us to start getting some rain."

Another thing that can help your tree? Mulch.

"It helps hold in some soil moisture," Volz shared.

WRTV

Volz also said to limit the mulch to about three inches and to keep it away from the tree trunk.

What should you be doing with the rest of your lawn and garden?

"In fall, you're going to clean up what you already did," said Deb Stanley. "Just start cleaning a little bit."

Stanley works at Habig Garden Shop's Nora location.

Just like trees, make sure you're giving all your lawn and garden plenty of water.

"I start thinking spring," Stanley continued. "Usually around Halloween to Thanksgiving, plant your bulbs for next year's garden."

Stanley continued that you can plant perennials and shrubs this time of year, but be cautious because of the drought.

WRTV

After cleaning up leaves, you can also focus on feeding your grass.

"You're not feeding for this year," Stanley explained. "The snow's taking all those nutrients down to the root zone, and next year when it starts warming up, the roots are already fed."

This will get your 2026 garden ahead if you put in the work this fall.