Fallen Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz honored with 2nd annual scholarship fundraiser

MADISON COUNTY — July 31 will mark two years since Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty.

24-year-old Officer Shahnavaz was on the Elwood police force for just under a year when he was shot and killed during a traffic stop on State Road 37 and County Road 1000 N in Madison County.

His family, friends and members of the community have been working to make sure his legacy lives on.

“I think he’d be really proud to see all these people coming together to support law enforcement in general,” Laurie Shahnavaz, Noah’s mother, said. “I think he’d be proud of how this community has come together and how there’s still young people who still want to go into the field of law enforcement.”

On Saturday, the second annual Noah Shahnavaz Scholarship Fundraiser was held, and the Remember Officer Noah Foundation announced the second recipient of the scholarship award.

Owen Hinchman is getting $3,900.39 in honor of Noah’s badge number.

Hinchman plans to attend Butler University in the fall to study criminology. He wants to eventually become a police officer.

“Law enforcement today gets so much scrutiny, so I really hope to try to help change that, bring a different dynamic to being a police officer and lead others by example,” Hinchman said.

Earlier this week, the Remember Officer Noah Foundation awarded the Elwood Police Department with the money for three ballistic windshields for their fleet.

The Shahnavaz family has set a goal to provide 39 windshields to police agencies in Madison County.

