Elwood Police Officer shot, killed

ELWOOD — An Elwood Police Officer died early Sunday morning after a shooting, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP says around 2 a.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.

"For an unknown reason, the suspect exited the Buick and fired multiple rounds striking the officer at least one time. Before additional officers arrived, the suspect fled from the scene," ISP wrote in a news release.

The officer was taken to an Elwood hospital before being flown to Indianapolis. The officer later died as a result of the injuries from the shooting.

The officer's name has not been released.

Just after 2:30 a.m., the suspect's vehicle was located by Hamilton County deputies. Deputies tried to do a traffic stop but say the suspect fled and eventually ended up on I-69. At one point, the suspect hit a median barrier wall and was taken into custody.

No information about the suspect's identity has been released.

Authorities are scheduled to provide information at a press conference at 2 p.m. Sunday. WRTV will stream that press conference live on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

ISP says when the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

In a Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff said "Prayers. Senseless act. Please join us in holding up Elwood PD’s officers and their families."

The Fairmount Police Department says they will be collecting donations for the officer's family.

Many first responder agencies across Central Indiana expressed condolences on Facebook.