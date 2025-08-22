Families enjoy Holliday Park on Indy's north side as playground construction continues

HOLLIDAY PARK — Brand new slides, swings, climbing areas and much more are coming to Holliday Park! Construction on a new playground began last Fall, with an expected completion date of Fall 2025. While construction is still going on right now, that hasn't stopped families from coming, just like many have been for generations.

"We come all the time," Lynn Slivka said. "At different stages in our lives: with our sons, with our grandsons, and now it’s just a nice place for us to walk and enjoy.”

It's a staple for many families in Indianapolis' north side.

“It’s beautiful," Slivka said. "It’s beautiful, and they did a lot of construction a number of years ago, and that made all the difference.”

The park offers a variety of things for families to enjoy, including walking trails, a nature center and even a promenade that leads to a very unique site: the ruins.

“You see a lot of families out here," Curtis Gadie said. "You see kids running around in the summertime. People, you know, throwing footballs, they bring their dogs out here to walk. People doing yoga, all kinds of things.”

Gadie has been coming to the park for years.

“I bring them [my kids] out here as much as possible. Every single day if I could," he said with a laugh.

On Friday, his family tagged along to enjoy what he calls one of his favorite places.

"Being downtown, being in a lot of places because I work for Amazon, so I encounter a lot of people… the energy is different here," Jeamell Briggs said. "It’s peaceful."

That peacefulness might not extend to the entire park, however, as workers are finishing construction of the new playground. But the excitement for what's to come is keeping people happy.

"I go to Holliday Park because it's so much fun to play," Shairyah, Briggs' daughter, said.

While the playground might be fenced off right now, Shairyah is excited to see what it holds in the future.

"It's gonna be great!"