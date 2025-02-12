Families fear the impact of FSSA's ABA program cuts

WESTFIELD — As budget cuts loom over crucial services for families, one local family is voicing their concerns about the problems it could cause.

Westfield residents Derek and Amy Russo, who moved from California last year, expressed their worries about the impending changes to the FSSA-supported Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy program.

“What's the point of having a society if we don't protect those most in need when they need it,” Derek Russo asked.

ABA therapy is instrumental in teaching essential skills such as speech and behavioral therapy to children on the autism spectrum.

Natalie Sparks is the Co-owner of WePlay ABA in Westfield.

The program addresses daily living skills and offers tailored support for children.

"We provide one-on-one and group ABA therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders," she explained.

The Russo family has particularly benefited from this service for their son, Cain.

“He’s regulating his emotions so much better,” Amy Russo explained.

However, new policy changes at the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) threaten to limit therapy options for families like the Russos. The proposed guidelines would cap ABA therapy to 30 hours per week for a maximum of three years. Many families at WePlay ABA currently depend on 35 to 45 hours weekly.

After the three-year period ends, some families can qualify for behavior-specific, focused ABA if deemed medically necessary.

“He needs all that time,” Derek Russo said about his son’s therapy treatments.

Sparks warned that these cuts would disproportionately impact low-income families and children with more severe behavioral challenges.

“This is definitely a short-sighted solution to a much bigger problem,” she said.

Many parents, especially those without insurance capable of covering the cost, may be forced to seek alternatives that may not meet their children's needs adequately.

“Many families don't have the option to stay home with their children. If school is not the most appropriate option, that places a huge burden on families to figure out how to care for their child when they have no other place to turn,” Sparks said.

The FSSA expects to save $300 million over the next three years as a result of these cuts which are set to begin April 1.

More information on the cuts can be found on the FSSA website.

