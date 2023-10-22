Families of Indianapolis violence victims grieve together at memorial

INDIANAPOLIS — Families never want to feel the heartbreak of losing a loved one too soon due to violence. Four families who know that pain let out their emotions together this weekend.

The Don't Forget My Name Memorial at the Glendale Public Library remembered four Indianapolis victims: Krystal Walton, Serenity Wilson, Ashton Small and Brian Ward, Jr.

Wilson died at just 16-years-old. She was shot after a northeast Indianapolis block party three months ago.

"Remember the laughter she brought into our lives," said Duchess Sterling, Wilson's best friend, during the ceremony. "Remember the countless moments of support, encouragement and friendship."

Ward was shot and killed outside of a north Indianapolis apartment building in January. He was 20-years-old.

"It's very hard. You have crying spells," said his father, Brian Ward, Sr. "You reflect back on yourself and try to figure out what you did wrong and what you could have done differently."

The families of the victims found it easier to express those feelings of hurt and emptiness around others who know how it feels.

"It's a chance to unwind, cry about it a little more and speak to family about the emotions that I'm still feeling," said Quentin Boyd, Wilson's father.

They hope the grief can encourage people in the city to put the guns down and find peace among the adversity.

"The community is much bigger than the guys who are committing the murders," Ward said. "Why can't we come together and try and find an end to this?"

