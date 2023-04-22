Family holds balloon release for 6-year-old killed in accidental shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens released balloons this afternoon in memory of six-year-old Billy Mack II who died after being shot on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to an apartment complex located on John Jay Dr. near North Mitthoefer Road on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, they found Billy with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he later died. Police believe the incident was an accident.

The family says it is still hard to put their feelings into words after this tragedy.

“This is not easy. This is heartbreaking. This is tragic,” Da’Wonda Mack, Billy’s family member, said. “Tomorrow is not promised to any one of us, no matter what age we are or where we live.”

The family has been leaning on their community members during this difficult time, and wanted to make sure everyone knew they were appreciated.

“We thank you for all of your acts of kindness, words of encouragement, phone calls, texts, food, financial donations. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” Mack said.

Before the balloon release, Mack led the group of loved ones in a prayer.

“Father God, we thank you for every minute, every hug, every kiss, every touch, every moment and every memory you gave us with him. We thank you for the reminders that he is in a better place now,” Mack said.

