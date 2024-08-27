Family hoping for law to change after son killed at rural intersection

WILKINSON — As we are nearing closer to harvest season an Indiana family is hoping their son's death can have meaning.

The Settergen family is hoping neighbors and lawmakers will make a change when traveling through rural intersections.

17-year-old Riley Settergen was at an intersection at 750 E, 900N in eastern Hancock County, when the truck he was in came in contact with a piece of farm equipment.

Corn obstructed everyone's view ultimately leading to Riley's death.

"At first I was angry. I was angry, coming by here, because I would see the corn. I would see the stop signs and I was like why couldn't they just stop. My best friend, my brother could be here today if someone would've just stopped, if someone would've just cut the corn down," Chase Settergren said.

Chase is Riley's younger brother. He now serves as the President for the Riley Settergen Foundation.

Riley's friends called him Setty. He was in the cab of a pickup when a piece of farm equipment came through the intersection, crashed into their truck, ultimately killing Riley.

The multi-sport athlete was days away from starting his senior year.

"It's a big loss. How do you move forward with it? His laugh was just, it was contagious. "The characters of Riley is what we miss the most," Jay Settergen, Riley's dad said.

It's a reality that's hard for the Settergen's. They say it's difficult to see everyone in Riley's graduating class, and his brother grow older.

He was such a good brother. When you lost someone you always say I wish I would've told them I loved them more,but we both knew we loved each other," Chase said.

The anger Chase felt, has turned to sadness and a longing for Riley. One that his family is using to push a new mission.

"We can make a change," Riley's mom Tammy said.

The Settergen's are warning about the dangers rural intersections can have.

"In so many of these intersections basically I can't see up the road until I am almost right here. Which is in the intersection," Jay said.

It's an issue the Settergen's say happens all across the state.

"It's a significant problem statewide," Senator Mike Crider said.

Senator Crider serves the area the Settergen's live in. He recognizes the problem of intersections where crops or weeds potentially block the view of cross traffic.

"I about had an accident last week pulled up to an intersection and looked but the time I got halfway into the intersection there was a car coming, and he didn't have to stop," Crider said.

The Settergen's have worked with Crider in the past trying to get legislation passed to make laws on crops close to roadways.

Past attempts at by Crider have failed in the statehouse.

"I tried to figure out a way to get some type of taxing incentive for landowners that would reduce the sight limitations at those intersections. That was problematic," Crider said.

However they are all forging forward with a new push this upcoming legislative session.

"It's really a challenge and the question is can we find a solution that doesn't cause them (land owners) a whole lot of problems but at the same time gives people the opportunity to react in a manner that will prevent an accident," Crider said.

Chase has also headed up an effort to raise awareness by placing signs at various intersections.

"To my knowledge there is not any regulation it's something that could be handled at a county level with a local ordinance, but no county that i am aware of has done anything in that area," Crider said.

But both Crider and the Settergen's believe it's a statewide issue.

"It's a significant problem statewide though. We have a number of accidents that happen statewide.We've really been having this bigger conversation about how we can eliminate accidents that are caused by environmental issues," Crider said.

It's why they are working together to push for change, via state laws, and attention from drivers.

His family is hoping to prevent another tragedy like they have experienced.

"It could prevent a devastating crash and potentially save a life," Chase said.

The Settergen's say they cannot do it alone. They have signs available to be placed at intersections you might think are unsafe.

You can learn more about their efforts and get a sign on their foundation's facebook page.