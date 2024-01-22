'He was the glue': Family of man killed in OWI crash speaks out

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday morning, Quanaee Daniels was killed in a crash on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Daniels was a father two and his kids remember him as a beloved man.

"He was the glue. He would host all of our family reunions, come to all the events," said Symone Daniels, Quanaee's daugther.

"Big bears fan," said Dameian Daniels, Quanaee's son, wearing his Bears gear.

Symone and Dameian say they spoke to their dad hours before the accident.

"I had talked to him about four hours before the accident. He had asked me how to make a TikTok for his girlfriend," said Symone.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Quanaee's family says he was on a break at work and going to get food.

He was driving southbound on Ameriplex Parkway near Exploration Drive. According to police, another driver crashed into him at that intersection. Quanaee was ejected from the car and killed.

"Nothing that has happened since that moment has felt real," said Symone.

"I didn’t think it was real and then it was on the news. Once I saw it on the news, I went in my room and started crying," said Damiean.

28-year-old Kyle Everhart was the driver of the other car. According to the probable cause statement, he admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana before the crash. He's charged with OWI Causing Death and is out on bond.

Quanaee's family says they're frustrated by the charges.

"We have hard time understanding how you could take someones life. Did he intend to do it — no one does — but he did it and you have to kind of feel the consequences of it. Why is the bond so low? He’s able to spend $7,000 and he gets to go home. My uncle didn’t get to go home," said Cameron Bauer, Quanaee's nephew.

In 2023, numbers from Indiana State Police show DUI arrests are up across the Indianapolis District and state. Quanaee's family says their message is just don't do it.

"You need to be able to stay in your house, not go out. This could happen, you killed an innocent man, someone who didn’t deserve it. His two kids, our whole family is missing that piece," said Bauer.

WRTV reached out to the Marion County Prosecutors office for a comment. They have not yet responded.

