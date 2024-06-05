Family remembers Candace Powell, police continue search for suspect in her murder

INDIANAPOLIS— "The smile on her face, she brightens up a room," it's how Jennifer Powell will remember her daughter Candace Powell.

Jennifer wears a necklace with Candace's pictures on it.

"She’s my only daughter, but she was full of life," said Powell.

"She loved her kids. If you don’t remember anything else remember that," said Kierra Sykes, Candace's cousin.

Candace was killed on March 14 at a gas station on Prospect Street. According to court documents, the 31-year-old was there just after 2 a.m. with her boyfriend, Deandre Rogers.

Surveillance video shows the two arguing and a witness told police he say Rogers shoot Candace in her car. She was driven to the hospital in her own car where she died a short time later.

Jennifer says she reported her daughter missing that day. Candace's kids told her she never come home. Jennifer heard about what happened at the gas station, but it wasn't until later that night she found out it was Candace.

"It hurts because now her four children don’t have her. They’re with me and that’s all they talk about is there mom," said Jennifer Powell.

Last week, IMPD announced they need help in finding 34-year-old Rogers. He's wanted for his alleged role in Candace's murder. Her family says they knew Rogers, but never suspected anything like this would happen.

"Everyone goes through relationships and you know I'm mom, so a lot of stuff is kept from me. I wouldn't think he would do this to my child, he has children," said Jennifer Powell.

Court records show Rogers had a history of domestic violence and Candace told someone he had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

According to the most recent number form the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, deadly case of domestic violence involving a firearm increased by 23% year to year.

"Anybody in a relationship that's going through this speak up, speak out, get some help," said Jennifer Powell.

Now Candace's family is urging anyone with information to come forward. Rogers has ties to Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia.