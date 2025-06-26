Family remembers loved one lost in 2023 triple homicide in Broad Ripple

BROAD RIPPLE — Wednesday marks two years since three people lost their lives in a shooting in Broad Ripple.

In that shooting, Gale Evans lost her grandson, 22-year-old Christopher Wilson.

"We all loved him, took plenty of pictures, a lot of memories. Today is a tough day for all of us," said Evans. "On this day two years ago was a tragic day. My grandson, Christopher Wilson, was out here enjoying himself when he was gunned down."

Evans shares that she misses her grandson's smile, laughter and presence.

"He was a loving person. I believe he would've been a photographer if he was still here," she said. "We take it day by day."

Chris Wilson, Jr., along with 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer and 24-year-old Tywain Henning, were killed in a triple homicide that happened in the heart of Broad Ripple Village in 2023.

Police say 400 to 500 people were in the area at the time of the shooting. Evans thinks about those impacted.

"If they're feeling anything like I am, I can only imagine the pain," she said.

Police and the Broad Ripple Village Association promised security changes.

"As of right now, this year, haven't had any significant incidents, and that's because of cooperation we have with our community," said Captain Shane Foley.

North District Captain Shane Foley said the area has seen a major reduction in violence.

"We've used trailer cameras, drones, added lighting, worked with business owners to block off parking lots where people were gathering. We are working with business owners to not allow trespassing. We continue to have monthly meetings with businesses in Broad Ripple, and these things have all paid off," said Captain Foley.

He encourages continued cooperation from patrons and businesses.

Evans agrees that improvements have been made while considering the area two years ago.

"I feel like it was under construction at the time, which probably prevented a lot of them from not being able to move around and probably get away and have their life saved, but I think they have improved," said Evans.

As time goes on, Wilson's family does not want the community to forget the lives lost.

"We just truly miss him, and we want everybody not to forget this day. It was a tragic day on June 25, 2023," said Evans.

The trial of Kara Hinds begins in August. She faces two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide for the deaths.

"Justice will never be done, but we hope it's served," said Evans.

"This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. We are thankful for the officers and detectives for their work in this case, and hopefully bring justice, and we're hopeful we don't have any incident like that happen in the future," said Captain Foley.