Farmers continue to make planting progress despite cool, rainy weather

The latest crop report is out, and despite the cool, rainy weather recently, it seems Indiana farmers are making planting progress.

The report from the United States Department of Agriculture includes data about crops in Indiana planted through May 4. Currently, 26% of corn has been planted for the spring and 25% of soybeans planted.

Both of these numbers are up from where they were this time in last year (in 2024, 18% of both corn and beans were planted in early May).

This April ended with over 8" of rain. A normal month of April in Indianapolis typically sees about 4.3" of rain. This made April 2025 the 5th wettest April on record.

Outside of the wet conditions, many farmers were also worried about planting while temperatures were cooler than normal.

"This is one of the coldest springs I can remember for a long time," said Suzanne Flanders. Her family farms in Noblesville, and they run Simply From Scratch.

The Flanders family getting prepared for planting.

Flanders says that while some farmers start planting as early as April 1, she worried about the ground temperature.

"You're taking a big chance whether your crop will come out of the ground," she explained about the temperatures.

Despite this, Flanders says her family has two fields of soybeans planted so far, and they are starting soon on corn.

Corn and beans aren't the only projects for the Flanders. Here they are mulching black raspberries.

Other farmers have made a bit more progress, like Doug Everett in Boone County.

"We have a lot of well-drained fields with tile underground," Everett explained. "Some farmers have not even started due to moisture and cold temperature soils."

Everett says his farm is already about a third of the way done with planting this year.

Crops emerging from a muddy field in Boone County at Everett Farms.

Temperatures in this week's forecast are warming again, and with some dry, sunny weather, farmers will likely start to make a lot more progress when it comes to planting.