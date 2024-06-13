Fashion Mall at Keystone redevelopment plans updated

INDIANAPOLIS — Major changes are coming to the Fashion Mall at Keystone in the coming months.

In April, Simon Property Group announced plans to redevelop the area, beginning with the closure of Saks Fifth Avenue.

PREVIOUS | Saks Fifth Avenue to close, Simon to redevelop area at The Keystone Fashion Mall (wrtv.com)

According to Simon, the redevelopment will add One Keystone Crossing, which will feature office spaces that are expected to open in the first quarter of 2026.

Simon Property Group

The redevelopment is set to bring in more retail brands, first-to-market dining and entertainment options, an engaging outdoor plaza, and an innovative new office space, according to developers.

“The Fashion Mall at Keystone’s redevelopment will further enhance the center’s positioning as the region’s premier experiential shopping destination and a gathering place for the community,” Patrick Peterman, Senior Vice President, Mixed-use Development at Simon, said.

Simon Property Group

For more information on the Fashion Mall at Keystone, click here.