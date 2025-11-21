Fast-paced world, healthier snacks: How parents can win at snack time

INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s fast-paced world, parents often grab whatever snack will quiet a hungry child. Chips, candy, and sugar-filled treats may do the trick in the moment — but often leave kids wanting more soon after.

WRTV

Taylor Parish, a registered dietitian at Riley Hospital, says there’s a smarter way to fuel kids between meals.

“When you want to build a snack, you want to compare your macronutrients,” Parish said. “The reason being is, if we ate ultra-processed chips from the vending machine, that won’t keep you very full for very long — and you’re likely to overeat that because it doesn’t have a lot of fiber.” Her approach centers on balancing carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats to help kids stay satisfied for hours.

WRTV

Snack Inspiration: The “Snackle Box”

One of Parish’s favorite solutions for busy parents is the Snackle Box — a portable, colorful container filled with snack variety.

“Here we have nuts and seeds… sweets over here — some no-dye sprinkles, some chocolate chips, freeze-dried fruit, popcorn — whole grains — and then an inner pea, like a crunchy air-roasted pea,” she said. Parish says including small treats can help prevent overeating later:

“My girls know, if you’re going to have something sweet, where’s your protein? For breakfast, they might have cinnamon sugar toast, but then they also make an egg with it.”

WRTV

Smart Shopping List

When shopping for healthy snacks, Parish recommends looking for items that cover all three macronutrients:

Carbohydrates:



Fruits

Vegetables

Whole grain options like popcorn or dry cereal with no added sugar

Protein:



Greek yogurt

Cottage cheese

Meat sticks

Eggs

Healthy Fats:



Nuts and seeds

Avocado or single-serve avocado mash

Cream cheese

“Think of a great carb option — fruits, vegetables, maybe their favorite chip — and then some sort of protein, like cottage cheese or Greek yogurt… and some sort of fat, like nuts, seeds, avocado, cream cheese.”

How to Tackle Vegetable Haters

For kids (or adults) who turn up their noses at veggies, Parish says patience and creativity are key.

“I would say, no pressure. Do it in so many different ways… maybe they have a ranch dip they like — who cares if they have half a cup of ranch on it? If they’ll eat the broccoli for the first time, then eventually over time they’ll need less ranch and eat more of the broccoli.”Tips include:



Pair veggies with dips or toppings kids enjoy

Roast them with flavor-packed seasonings

Incorporate shredded vegetables into muffins or other favorite foods

Offer them regularly without pressure or bribery

WRTV

The Big Takeaway

Whether it’s in a snack box or a quick grab from the fridge, Parish says the formula for keeping kids full is simple.

“The biggest takeaway is… if you have some sort of carbohydrate with something like a protein or a fat, they can stay full longer — and not say ‘I’m hungry, I’m hungry every five seconds.” She encourages parents to make snack time fun, colorful, and collaborative — letting kids have a say in what goes on their plate.