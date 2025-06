INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal crash early Friday morning on the city's southwest side.

According to IMPD, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Southport Road and Mann Road.

The Marion County Coroner has identified 26-year-old Alec Xavier Ivy as the victim of this crash.

The single-vehicle crash closed the intersection for several hours, but has since been reopened.