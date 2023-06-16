Father of homicide victim wants to create space for other men who have lost a loved one to find support

KOKOMO — A central Indiana man is working on a way to help other men who are suffering through grief find the support they need.

Derico Young lost his daughter, Derisha, in May of 2021. She was found shot to death at an apartment on Indianapolis' southeast side.

While searching for his own support after her death, he realized that there weren't many affordable options available for men who were dealing with the loss of a child or a sibling.

"You have your support group, which is your family," Young said. "But then you still feel like you don't want to overwhelm them. So you don't say anything to your family... you're back to it. It's just you. You start to feel like you're in this battle by yourself."

So Young is taking it upon himself to create the type of support that he wishes he could have found.

Derisha went by the nickname 'Ree-Ree', which is why Young is naming his support house "Ree-Ree's Place".

The building, which is currently just a gutted-out house on Purdum Street in Kokomo, will eventually be a place where males ages 13 and older who have lost a sibling or a child can support each other.

An event is being held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, to help raise funds for "Ree-Ree's Place."

You can find the information below.