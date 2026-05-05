Federal judge rules in favor of St. Philip Neri over the city of Indianapolis in designation of Holy Cross

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis' motion to dismiss a religious freedom lawsuit filed by St. Philip Neri Catholic Church over the historic designation of Holy Cross Church has been denied, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

St. Philip Neri Church, which merged with Holy Cross Church in 2014, filed a federal complaint on December 30, 2025, to potentially overturn the building's status because of religious freedom.

Holy Cross Catholic Church, located on Ohio Street on the east side of Indianapolis, officially closed in 2019. The parish claims repairs to the long-vacant building are not financially feasible. Recent restoration costs are estimated at $7.5-$8.5 on the property valued at $1 million.

The Indiana Historic Preservation Commission decided on October 1 to protect the building from demolition.

The parish argues that it cannot simply sell or repurpose the property due to restrictions under Canon law. The parish stated in the complaint that the blocked demolition of the building "impose(s) grave and substantial burdens on the church."

"We are pleased that the Church was successful on every point and that this important case to protect its religious freedom in the use of its own property may now proceed,” said Roman Storzer, attorney for St. Philip Neri Catholic Church and Archdiocese Properties, in a press release. “We are particularly gratified that the court noted the number of statements by government officials seeking to second-guess Catholic doctrine, which strikes at the heart of the First Amendment’s religion clauses.”

With the city's motion to dismiss now denied, St. Philip Neri, joined by the Archdiocese Properties, plans to move forward with its suit. They are asking the court to reverse the historic designation of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

“We are hopeful for a resolution that ends the city’s interference and will allow us to more fully devote our efforts to St. Philip Neri's ministries and outreach on the near eastside,” said Fr. Jeffrey Dufresne, pastor of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, in a statement.