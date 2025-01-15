Feeling down this winter? Try adding houseplants to your home for a mood lift

INDIANAPOLIS — The cold, the snow, and the lack of green plants during winter can take a toll on your mental health.

Mental Health America estimates about five percent of the United States population deals with seasonal depression each year.

Houseplants, which saw a boost in popularity during the pandemic, could be a good option to give you a mood boost.

"Houseplants are a great way to bring a little bit of nature inside the home," says Karen Mitchell.

Mitchell is the Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist. She is frequently found inside the greenhouse behind the Horticulture building at Purdue University, which is filled with houseplants.

"Bringing some of these houseplants in can improve your mood and boost productivity," Mitchell said.

You don't have to be an expert to have houseplants at home.

"My favorite plant right now is my monstera," says Purdue student Adelyn Karst.

Karst is a psychology student, and in her free time, she enjoys taking care of a plethora of houseplants, including a Thai Constellation Monstera.

"It's a little baby right now, but I know it's going to grow and be beautiful," Karst said. "It has speckles on it, like a constellation."

Karst says her favorite part about keeping houseplants is watching them grow.

"There's evidence that just having something that's growing that you care for and you get to see flourish with pretty minimal effort, is how it's going to improve your mood," Mitchell said.

If you've never had a houseplant before, Mitchell recommends starting small and simple with one plant at a time. You should also find a good spot at your house for a plant.

"You want somewhere that would have bright, indirect light. It doesn't need to be right in the windowsill," Mitchell said. "You can put it further into the interior of the house."

Each plant has different needs for light, temperature, and water. This guide has lots of information if you need help learning how to care for your first houseplant.

Many houseplants originated in tropical climates. Why is it that houseplants are suitable for indoor living in Indiana?

"They would typically grow in the understory of large trees in a tropical environment, and so the bright, indirect light is best for most of them," Mitchell explained.

This light is typical of what you would find in homes. For Karst, this means she can do her schoolwork near her plants.

"The plants are a good stress reliever for college," Karst said. "I like sitting around my plants and feeling like I'm outside without actually being outside."

The popularity of houseplants peaked during the pandemic in 2020 when many people were staying at home.

"Since 2020, it has only maintained or increased in popularity," Mitchell said. "Once you get one, you'll find out you'll get 20 by the end of the year!"

If you'd like a mood boost by viewing plants, but are not ready to commit to having your own houseplants, there are several conservatories across Indiana, including the Garfield Park Conservatory and Hilbert Conservatory at the Indianapolis Zoo.