Feeling lucky? Winning lottery tickets sold in Columbus, New Haven

INDIANAPOLIS — A $100,000 winning Power Play ticket and a $50,000 Powerball Double Play ticket were sold in Indiana, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The $100,000 ticket was purchased from Circle K at 2415 Jonathan Moore Pike in Columbus.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, April 11: 6-47-49-53-60 with the Powerball of 6 and Power Play of 2X.

The $50,000 ticket was purchased from All-American Store #9 located at 10847 Isabelle Drive in New Haven.

Hoosier Lottery said winners should contact customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for instructions on how to claim their prize.