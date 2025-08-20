FIESTA Indianapolis organizers announce changes to celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Organizers of FIESTA Indianapolis, the Hispanic Heritage Month cultural celebration, have announced "re-imagined plans" for the 44th annual celebration.

In a press release on Wednesday, La Plaza, the oldest and largest Latino nonprofit organization in Indiana and the event organizer, said changes were made "out of an abundance of caution and a deep commitment to the well-being for the community."

FIESTA Indianapolis was scheduled to take place on September 20.

"This difficult decision was made after thoughtful consideration of several factors beyond our control and, most importantly, out of deep concern for the safety and well-being of the Hispanic community," the statement reads.

Fiesta Indianapolis is a celebration of Hispanic culture, bringing together thousands of people for over four decades.

La Plaza stated that it remains committed to celebrating Hispanic Heritage in Central Indiana. The organization is partnering with Univision during Hispanic Heritage Month to showcase and celebrate local leaders, small businesses and other entities that represent the community.

"While we are not gathering in the traditional way this year, we believe reshaping the event is the most responsible course of action to ensure the health and safety of our families, vendors, and supporters," La Plaza stated.

For updates on this year's celebration and other information, click here.