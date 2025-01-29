Fighting food insecurity: Lawrence Township Trustee's Office offers rides to local food pantries

LAWRENCE – Residents in Lawrence Township are encouraged to utilize new services aimed at assisting those experiencing food insecurity thanks to a partnership between local agencies and the Lawrence Township Trustee’s Office.

WRTV/ Kaitlyn Kendall

Steve Talley, the Lawrence Township Trustee, shared insights about the transformative services available to residents. He said, "I met a gentleman over at the Lawrence Park. We had a conversation about the fact that he did not have transportation and, of course, being elderly and limited income, he visited the food pantries in order to get food for himself."

He highlighted the challenges faced by many, particularly the elderly and those with limited incomes, who struggle with transportation barriers to access essential services like food pantries.

WRTV/ Kaitlyn Kendall

“We have confirmed that many folks lack transportation, which is critically important for accessing resources,” Talley stated. “In response, we’ve developed partnerships to provide assistance.”

Through a new partnership with Pathways Resource Center, residents can now access a round-trip service at no cost.

"We would be surprised at the number of folks who are in that situation," Talley said. "The pantries are there, the food is there. It's the access."

WRTV/ Kaitlyn Kendall

The program includes five minibuses available to transport residents to food pantries and job service locations, ensuring that those who need help don’t face additional barriers in getting to the assistance.

The Lawrence Township Trustee's Office is offering a variety of support services beyond food, including job search assistance, clothing, and connections to resources for utility help. The office has also established a computer lab and provides one-on-one assistance to those who benefit more from personalized support.

“We’re here to support our community in making their lives better,” Talley emphasized. “It's not just about providing food; it’s about enabling every resident to access the resources they need.”

WRTV/ Kaitlyn Kendall

Residents looking to utilize these new services are encouraged to contact "Driven to Success" to schedule their transportation needs for visits to the pantry.

The rides will take participants to Sharing Place Food Pantry, 6501 Sunnyside Road, and to Community Cupboard of Lawrence, 7101 Pendleton Pike.

Rides can be scheduled 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Once a ride is requested, you will get a text to confirm the ride. Clients can call 317-890-1624 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday to schedule a ride too.